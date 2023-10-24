After being left in a landfill, he wandered everywhere hoping to find his old home

Pitiful Animal
Oct 23, 2023
August was a boy who was thrown out of the village next to a garbage dump
He wandered around in hopes of returning, but that didn't happen
The people around gave him food but after a few days, he left there
Some time later, he was found after an accident and was disabled
I received a call from the resident and came to help poor August
When I arrived, he could only lie in one place, his leg bones and spine were all broken
He was in pain and despairing and couldn't do anything for 2 weeks
He was taken for X-ray by kind people around him and the results were disappointing
