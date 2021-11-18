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How to Grow Food From Scraps
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223 views • November 18, 2021
A Re-uploaded video with important information on how to grow food from scraps. A follow up video can be found here. https://youtu.be/H-yG-mFk03I
Covers Potatoes, Ginger, Celery, Carrot Greens, Onions and Garlic, Fennel, Leafy Greens, Cabbage, Beets, and Herbs. One of the most economical ways to produce food when the supply chain fails. GET READY FOLKS...!
Covers Potatoes, Ginger, Celery, Carrot Greens, Onions and Garlic, Fennel, Leafy Greens, Cabbage, Beets, and Herbs. One of the most economical ways to produce food when the supply chain fails. GET READY FOLKS...!
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