Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 5: Pastors of the American Revolution
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published Yesterday

Pastors used to have no problems intermixing their faith and politics.  Join me as I cover brave Revolutionary War Pastors John Muhlenberg, Samuel Langdon, and Simeon Howard. Learn which one actually recruited his congregation to fight! We’ll also dive into some excerpts from a couple sermons so you can hear what real bravery from the pulpit sounds like.


www.christians4liberty.com

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Youtube:@jesusandliberty


Read The Full Sermons

Government Corrupted By Vice: Samuel Langdon-http://www.belcherfoundation.org/government_corrupted.htm


BEING THE ANNIVERSARY FOR THE ELECTION OF THE HONORABLE COUNCIL: Simeon Howard-https://wallbuilders.com/sermon-election-1780-massachusetts/


Try Master Focus: 

https://trymasterfocus.com?sca_ref=3178149.lHKgxmsQb5&utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-homies&utm_campaign=affiliates


