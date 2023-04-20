Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 5: Pastors of the American Revolution

Pastors used to have no problems intermixing their faith and politics. Join me as I cover brave Revolutionary War Pastors John Muhlenberg, Samuel Langdon, and Simeon Howard. Learn which one actually recruited his congregation to fight! We’ll also dive into some excerpts from a couple sermons so you can hear what real bravery from the pulpit sounds like.





Read The Full Sermons

Government Corrupted By Vice: Samuel Langdon-http://www.belcherfoundation.org/government_corrupted.htm





BEING THE ANNIVERSARY FOR THE ELECTION OF THE HONORABLE COUNCIL: Simeon Howard-https://wallbuilders.com/sermon-election-1780-massachusetts/





