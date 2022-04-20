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Chinas Covid Zero is Just A preparation for the WEST! There is an 3 month Aggregate Between us and China !
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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50 views • April 20, 2022
Zero Hedge States !

Make no doubt about it, there’s something seriously disturbing about the state of the recent Covid lockdowns taking place in Shanghai. Even for China.

Here is what the outbreak looks like, if we are to believe the numbers coming out of China. You’ll have to excuse me for being frank, but I simply don’t believe them. China has lied about nearly everything since the beginning of the pandemic, and they certainly don’t have the rest of the world’s best interest in mind now that they are allying with Russia economically.

Source: NY Times

Rather, I believe the numbers are likely being exaggerated one way or the other (just as I believe China does with their macroeconomic data), in order to meet the needs of whatever agenda the CCP is trying to push.

Here we are, two years into Covid, with ample time behind us to have studied the virus, developed vaccines, boosters and therapeutics and allowed for natural immunity to spread – and China is locking down the city of 26.3 million people at the first sign of a couple cases of Covid.
Keywords
6th wavecovid zerochina loackdownsmore chinese lockdownswestern lockdowns6th vacine
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