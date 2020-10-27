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100% Proof Covid-19 Was Planned Years In Advance With Brendan D. Murphy(EXCELLENT SUMMARY)TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 14
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138 views • October 27, 2020
MIRRORED from Brendan D. Murphy
Cracks started to appear in the official (U.N. and W.H.O.) narrative early on with many medical professionals and whistleblowers speaking out - whether it was about PCR tests, serology, pointless face masks, lockdowns, etc.
Those cracks and leaks soon grew into raging torrents of evidence that the world has been conned about "covid", and that the institutions entrusted with protecting public health have instead been actively working to undermine it.
This episode of Truthiverse proves to anyone with at least 2 functional brain cells that the "pandemic" is really a plan-demic which has been in the works for years.
Take a tour through the overwhelming evidence that our "leaders" are just liars and crooks, engineering a (lucrative) global technocratic surveillance state that would make Big Brother blush - with covid as the pretext.
You'll Learn:
- Why thousands of doctors around the world are calling the "covid-19 pandemic" a scam
- Which group of "ultra-Elite" met in 1954 (and every year since) to discuss how to reduce world population...
- ...and how that relates to covid-2020
- Some of the top reasons the most powerful people in the world would want to stage a fake pandemic (or many of them!)
- Why you don't need a real infectious disease to convince millions there's a "pandemic"
- The hard evidence proving people in "high places" knew about covid-19 YEARS before it's supposed "discovery" in the last weeks of 2019
- How a rapper knew in 2013 there would be a "coronavirus pandemic" in 2020
...and much, MUCH more.
Talk about the emperor having no clothes! This is one of the most clear-cut and embarrassing takedowns of the convid-1984 scam on record.
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely to the people who need it most - we need to wake people as quickly as possible!
Thanks in advance for supporting the triumph of humanity over unconsciousness and tyranny.
About Brendan D. Murphy:
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world.
Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/
Cracks started to appear in the official (U.N. and W.H.O.) narrative early on with many medical professionals and whistleblowers speaking out - whether it was about PCR tests, serology, pointless face masks, lockdowns, etc.
Those cracks and leaks soon grew into raging torrents of evidence that the world has been conned about "covid", and that the institutions entrusted with protecting public health have instead been actively working to undermine it.
This episode of Truthiverse proves to anyone with at least 2 functional brain cells that the "pandemic" is really a plan-demic which has been in the works for years.
Take a tour through the overwhelming evidence that our "leaders" are just liars and crooks, engineering a (lucrative) global technocratic surveillance state that would make Big Brother blush - with covid as the pretext.
You'll Learn:
- Why thousands of doctors around the world are calling the "covid-19 pandemic" a scam
- Which group of "ultra-Elite" met in 1954 (and every year since) to discuss how to reduce world population...
- ...and how that relates to covid-2020
- Some of the top reasons the most powerful people in the world would want to stage a fake pandemic (or many of them!)
- Why you don't need a real infectious disease to convince millions there's a "pandemic"
- The hard evidence proving people in "high places" knew about covid-19 YEARS before it's supposed "discovery" in the last weeks of 2019
- How a rapper knew in 2013 there would be a "coronavirus pandemic" in 2020
...and much, MUCH more.
Talk about the emperor having no clothes! This is one of the most clear-cut and embarrassing takedowns of the convid-1984 scam on record.
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely to the people who need it most - we need to wake people as quickly as possible!
Thanks in advance for supporting the triumph of humanity over unconsciousness and tyranny.
About Brendan D. Murphy:
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world.
Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/
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