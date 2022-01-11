CCP Spares No Effort to Say There Are No Omicron Cases in Xi’an

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01/05/2022 Ben Harnwell: The only thing in China that can be 100% sure of right now is that the CCP is lying about what’s going on. They claimed to lock down this city of 13 million people, three times larger than Los Angeles because six Delta cases had come in on a flight from Pakistan, which is obviously absurd. And the CCP went out of its way to say that there was zero Omicron cases in Xi’an. It hasn’t said that in the other cities which they’ve closed down.