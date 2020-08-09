Proverbs 29:1-3, 12-20 ACCEPTING DISCIPLINE

ACCEPTING DISCIPLINE



God Uses Discipline From Society, Family, And Others To Shape His People.



Present Perspectives – Under The Cover Of COVID-19



The Wise Sayings of Solomon Were Collected During The Reign of King Hezekiah (Proverbs 25:1 These are more proverbs of Solomon, compiled by the men of Hezekiah king of Judah:) – Hezekiah Was Credited With Reviving Judah’s Spiritual and Religious Life During His Reign

🔵 Hezekiah’s Collection of Solomon’s Proverbs (Chap. 25-29) Gives Us Insights From God’s Wisdom That Enable Us To Make Right Decisions



🔵 Description of a Fool – (Proverbs 26:1-12) Someone Who Rejects God’s Wisdom



🔵 Description of a Sluggard – (Proverbs 26:13-16) A Person Who Personifies Laziness



🔵 Description of a Busybody – (Proverbs 26:17-22) An Individual Who Meddles In The Quarrels of Others, Spreads Rumors, and Loves To Gossip



🔵 Description of a Liar – (Proverbs 26:23-28) Portrayed As A Phony Who Will Eventually Be Trapped In the Snare That His Or Her Lies Have Set



🔵 How To Deal With Difficult People – (Proverbs 27:3-4)



🔵 How To Identify and Maintain Authentic Friendships (Proverbs 27:5-10)



🔵 The Value of Discipline (Proverbs 29:15-18) This Weeks Focus