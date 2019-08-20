© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Documents Show Plan To Poison And Exterminate Black Americans - FULL SHOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
359 views • August 20, 2019
Alex Jones exposes the agenda to poison your children with brain damaging chemicals sold to the public in the form of fluoridated water. Gavin McInnes joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the connections between the highest levels of leftist establishment down to the useful idiot cowards wearing black masks and attacking old men and children. Joey Gibson joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the double standard protecting the militant wing of the leftists, ANTIFA, while punishing anyone not wearing a mask defending themselves against masked cowards initiating violence, and more!
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.