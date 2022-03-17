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Humpty Dumpty and his colleagues at CNN and Fox News tell US citizens the reason behind fuel costs are purely Putins fault.
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40 views • March 17, 2022
Humpty Dumpty and his colleagues at CNN and Fox News tell US citizens the reason behind fuel costs are purely Putins fault.
My sincerest apologies to those of you who see pro Putin posts everywhere.
My sincerest apologies to those of you who see pro Putin posts everywhere.
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