Lyme Disease: The Great Imitator - The Many Faces of Lyme Disease

Lyme Disease is the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the world. You do not have to see the tick since many other insects can also transmit the disease. It doesn’t have to remain embedded in you for a certain amount of time. You do not have to have the bulls-eye rash as less than half of Lyme patients (or Lymies) will see a rash. Lyme can lie dormant for years until some stressful event triggers the symptoms. Maryruth will share some of the challenges of diagnosing Lyme and tips on how to lessen/resolve symptoms using God's healing remedies.