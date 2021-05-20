SUING GOV PHIL SCOTT OF VERMONT FOR LOCK DOWN & TYRANNY FULL STORY WITH HOW TO INSTRUCTIONS! SHARE!

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8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
Please get involved yourself. Its so easy! Either file a FOIA Request right now, or File a suit with a little research and ask people to join you! Dig and search you can find your fellow light warriors!
vtvault.org/foia
thepeoplesinquiry.com
802freedom.com/group