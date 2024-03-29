Create New Account
Former Wisconsin Justice Michael Gableman’s Investigation Into Election Corruption
The New American
After the 2020 general election, the Wisconsin state Legislature hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to determine whether the election was conducted lawfully and with transparency in the Dairy State. Gableman incurred stonewalling, roadblocks, and personal attacks on a level he never expected. Nevertheless, what he was able to discover led him to believe that Wisconsin in fact did not conduct the 2020 election lawfully or with transparency. In this exclusive interview, Gableman discusses his findings on voting machines, elder-care facilities, and Mark Zuckerberg-related election interference.


