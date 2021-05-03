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Biden Spends Billions Convincing Christians & Conservatives on COVID Shots
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110 views • May 03, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explores the Biden administration's $3 billion scheme to convince white conservatives and evangelical Christians to take the controversial and experimental COVID19 shots. Perhaps most alarming is the targeting of "faith-based" groups and leaders for the propaganda campaign, which defies the U.S. Constitution and represents an outrageous intrusion into the church by the federal government. Also on the list is partnering with NASCAR and other companies. This is dangerous and illegal.
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