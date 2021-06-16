COVID19 VACCINES, HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THEY REALLY? NOT

The lying mainstream media, CDC and World Health Organization will tell you that the toxic Covid19 Vaccines that they promote are Safe & Effective but are they?

Remember that when your family members get seriously injured or die from a vaccine pushed by corrupt communist leaders like Trudeau, Biden, Boris and the replacement president Harris...YOU CAN NOT SUE the Vaccine Company as they have convinced your government to make them NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Damage caused by their brain damaging vaccines that increases your risk of developing ALZHEIMER'S disease and juvenile dementia in children.

You may report any damage or death from the Cancer causing Covid19 Vaccines, to VAERS ( Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System ) in the U.S. or Canada's NO-FAULT PROGRAM to see if you can get compensation from the TAX PAYERS for damage caused by Vaccine companies 'soft-kill' experimental vaccines.

BEWARE the the Gardasil HPV Vaccines that are promoted to protect your kids from Sexually Transmitted Diseases? Yup, like the Covid19 Vaccines, these HPV vaccines also contain INFERTILITY DRUGS to help the elites REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATIONS NUMBERS down to a more manageable amount.

Be careful of Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam, Dr. Fauci and the rest of the paid pupppets on the FAKE NEWS MEDIA promoting these dangerous, unapproved vaccines as SAFE when these deadly vaccines have kill thousands already.



In Europe, there has been a total of 10,570 Deaths from Vaccines



ASTRAZENECA VACCINE: 208,873 vaccine injuries + 2,102 deaths

PFIZER BIONTECH VACCINE: 170,528 vaccine injuries + 5,368 deaths

MODERNA VACCINES: 22,985 injuries + 2,865 deaths

J & J VACCINES: 2,873 injuries + 235 deaths



If a vaccine is rolled out later than the others, that is why you see the lower numbers of deaths and injuries. ALL VACCINES ARE DANGERS, take a closer look at all the brain damage caused by childhood vaccines that have lead to Autism, ADD, ADHD, ALS, OCD, Schizophrenia and learning disabilitIes. Do you research, you doctors have all been given bonuses to continue to lie to you so that their bosses can keep profiting off the $millions from Vaccine Sales and Vaccine STOCKS.