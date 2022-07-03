'The worst version of COVID is spreading' & Sterilizing immunity

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Bezorgdheid over “ergste coronavariant tot nu toe”: VK en Israël bannen vluchten uit Afrikaanse landen | Het Nieuwsbladhttps://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20211125_98506445
Concerns about "worst corona variant yet": UK and Israel ban flights from African countries | The newspapaer
https://www-nieuwsblad-be.translate.goog/cnt/dmf20211125_98506445?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
Marco (50) werd neergeschoten tijdens rellen: ‘Gericht schieten? Dat is niet normaal’ | Binnenland | AD.nl
https://www.ad.nl/binnenland/marco-50-werd-neergeschoten-tijdens-rellen-gericht-schieten-dat-is-niet-normaal~abc7e62b/
'The worst version' of COVID is spreading. Can we update our vaccines in time?
https://news.yahoo.com/the-worst-version-of-covid-is-spreading-can-we-update-our-vaccines-in-time-131933423.html
Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus - LA Weekly
https://www.laweekly.com/why-new-omicron-variant-is-the-worst-version-of-the-virus/
What is sterilizing immunity and do we need it for the coronavirus? – The Hill
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/501677-what-is-sterilizing-immunity-and-do-we-need-it/
(20+) Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – Posts | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/GAVI/posts/sterilising-immunity-means-that-the-immune-system-is-able-to-completely-prevent-/10159121344606407/
Coronavirus: few vaccines prevent infection – here’s why that’s not a problem | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/coronavirus-few-vaccines-prevent-infection-heres-why-thats-not-problem
COVID-19 Vaccines: The Myth of 'Sterilizing Immunity' - The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2021/09/sterilizing-immunity-myth-covid-19-vaccines/620023/
Monopoly on violence - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopoly_on_violence
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine | Bill Gates
https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
GAVI - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GAVI
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
https://www.gavi.org/
NEXIT T-Shirt - De Jensen Show – De Jensen Shop
https://de-jensen-show.myshopify.com/products/nexit-t-shirt-de-jensen-show
Nazi book burnings - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_book_burnings
The Expose – Home
https://expose-news.com/
COVID Vaccines Kill More Than 2 People For Every Person Helped, Statistics Say : World : Christianity Daily
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/13431/20210929/covid-vaccines-kill-more-than-2-people-for-every-person-helped-statistics-say.htm
Ernst Kuipers - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Kuipers
Stambomen van Nederlands Joodse families - Namen
https://www.maxvandam.info/humo-gen/list_names/1/K?start=1&item=1005
Anarchast with Josh Sigurdson: World Alternative Media
https://dollarvigilante.com/blog/2016/10/07/anarchast-josh-sigurdson-world-alternative-media/