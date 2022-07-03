'The worst version of COVID is spreading' & Sterilizing immunity

Bezorgdheid over “ergste coronavariant tot nu toe”: VK en Israël bannen vluchten uit Afrikaanse landen | Het Nieuwsbladhttps://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20211125_98506445

Concerns about "worst corona variant yet": UK and Israel ban flights from African countries | The newspapaer

https://www-nieuwsblad-be.translate.goog/cnt/dmf20211125_98506445?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl

Marco (50) werd neergeschoten tijdens rellen: ‘Gericht schieten? Dat is niet normaal’ | Binnenland | AD.nl

https://www.ad.nl/binnenland/marco-50-werd-neergeschoten-tijdens-rellen-gericht-schieten-dat-is-niet-normaal~abc7e62b/

'The worst version' of COVID is spreading. Can we update our vaccines in time?

https://news.yahoo.com/the-worst-version-of-covid-is-spreading-can-we-update-our-vaccines-in-time-131933423.html

Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus - LA Weekly

https://www.laweekly.com/why-new-omicron-variant-is-the-worst-version-of-the-virus/

What is sterilizing immunity and do we need it for the coronavirus? – The Hill

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/501677-what-is-sterilizing-immunity-and-do-we-need-it/

(20+) Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – Posts | Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GAVI/posts/sterilising-immunity-means-that-the-immune-system-is-able-to-completely-prevent-/10159121344606407/

Coronavirus: few vaccines prevent infection – here’s why that’s not a problem | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/coronavirus-few-vaccines-prevent-infection-heres-why-thats-not-problem

COVID-19 Vaccines: The Myth of 'Sterilizing Immunity' - The Atlantic

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2021/09/sterilizing-immunity-myth-covid-19-vaccines/620023/

Monopoly on violence - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopoly_on_violence

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine | Bill Gates

https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine

GAVI - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GAVI

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

https://www.gavi.org/

NEXIT T-Shirt - De Jensen Show – De Jensen Shop

https://de-jensen-show.myshopify.com/products/nexit-t-shirt-de-jensen-show

Nazi book burnings - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_book_burnings

The Expose – Home

https://expose-news.com/

COVID Vaccines Kill More Than 2 People For Every Person Helped, Statistics Say : World : Christianity Daily

https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/13431/20210929/covid-vaccines-kill-more-than-2-people-for-every-person-helped-statistics-say.htm

Ernst Kuipers - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_Kuipers

Stambomen van Nederlands Joodse families - Namen

https://www.maxvandam.info/humo-gen/list_names/1/K?start=1&item=1005

Anarchast with Josh Sigurdson: World Alternative Media

https://dollarvigilante.com/blog/2016/10/07/anarchast-josh-sigurdson-world-alternative-media/



