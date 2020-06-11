My Thoughts and Experiences in 2020 Jun.11, 2020

John Graf



I made this video last night around 11 pm while I was sky watching. I'm sure many of you who are aware of these strange changes to our lives will be able to relate to what I am speaking about. Thank you all who have left really helpful comments that keep me from feeling so alone. We all have conflicts with friends and family about how to deal with all of this madness put upon us lately. Sadly the mainstream news is not on our side and keeps most in a state of fear. It is just so wrong. Feel free to leave your experiences in 2020 at a reasonable length in the comments. Take care and Keep Aware :)