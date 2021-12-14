Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Drugs Recalled in UK but not in USA (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.10.15)

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Today's topic is: Recalled Drugs, Not OK in UK but OK in the US
Drugs recalled by the European Union due to flawed research. But FDA days no problem Dr. Daniels shares the secret list that is not even shared with US doctors. Many of these drugs are available in the US as over the counter and prescription preparations. Not ok in the UK but ok in the US. Tune in. Think Happens.
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