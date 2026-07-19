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COLLECTIVE AMNESIAː FEDS FUMBLE THE BACKPACK 🎒 FRANK TUREK CHANGES HIS STORY 🎙 EP 361
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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We learn that a mysterious backpack and gloves found at the bus stop were not tested, an officer's body cam goes dead while on the roof, Frank Turek changes his FaceTime story, and more people involved in this case have selective amnesia.


00:00 - Start.

03:05 - Officer's body cam footage dies and he doesn't know who he was with.

14:10 - Backpack, jacket, and gloves found not tested.

25:22 - The hospital was not informed ahead of time. Who called 911?

30:48 - Frank Turek says I am ruining marriages.

35:42 - Frank Turek changes his FaceTime story.

45:22 - Comments.


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/live/mLvJqdxS-FY

Keywords
candace owensfrank turekcharlie kirk assassination psyopunexamined backpackcollective amnesia
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