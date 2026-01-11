© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago NYC Harlem Hospital Jan10th Massive Omicron Surge Walk Street View & 2020 NY 48% ER Drop
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiAuX4LuCuQ
Harlem Hospital Overwhelmed? Jan 10, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNb0qC4Jc0SQ/
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume. FEMA Field Hospitals & Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxcvwgx1nww
Schumer: $1 billion allocated to covid-ravaged hospitals
2020 NYC Coronavirus Epicenter Issues. ER Volume, FEMA Field Hospitals and Idle Ambulances, Refrigerated Trucks
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6923e1.htm
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients