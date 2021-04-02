My First Fortnite Game Was A Victory - MYSTORY Nr14

My First Fortnite Game Was A Victory - MYSTORY Nr14I Won My First Ever Fortnite Battle Royale GameHello World, Hello Viewers!This is the most epic Fortnite win ever because it was my first game ever.I really won my first battle royale Fortnite online game.#fortnite, #firstgameplay, #epicvictory#firstwin, #battleroyalewin, #video, #gaming#hilariousfortnite, #myfirstfortniteever_______________ Fortnite _______________Battle Royale And I Won My First Game Ever0:00 - FORTNITEHello World!As I am trying to gain followers, subscribers and friends I decided to play some of the more trending games. I tired the epic battle royale game that you might know under the name…FORTNITEIt is season three and the game is free and very funny as you will see in my video.10:00 - BATTLEROYALEThe fact that Fortnite is a free online battle royale game makes it very interesting for gamers like me because my graphics card has consumed all my money.Actually I watched the intro video and tried to figure out how the menu works and after messing around fifteen minutes I finally had it and tried my first match.15:00 - VICTORYI really do not know how many people achieve this but I did something that was untypical for me.I won!I actually managed to win my first match, my first round of a game that I had never tried before! Was it bots? Was it luck or was it aliens?I do not know but I am super lucky to share this with you and to have an actual achievement here on my channels, pages and networks.I love you people!20:00 - FIRSTWINI still was confused and amazed by the fact that I managed to achieve this epic goal and I was dancing with my fellow teammates that made this possible.I am thankful for your service. Your legacy will be honoured.I actually won my first try ever and I will come back.You are the heroes we need but I am the one we got.I will try to fulfil my destiny.Whatever this means.25:00 - GAMEPLAYI also thought that it would make lots of sense to try some other modes to complete my first Fortnite battle royale video and I did.The gameplay of this nice product was epic and I must say that I might actually return to this game voluntarily in the future.I you like this let me know.30:00 - VIDEOActually there is not much to say than the following.I must know if you like the video and blog post format, shall I write more or less?I love you humans out there, I must say thank you for the support, the comments, the feedback and everything that you do to help me.I might have few followers at this moment but I will keep doing what I do.Have a great day!End of line…Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my personal standard text and stuff!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative