Fighting The Cartels On American Soil | Sheriff Benny Martinez and Sheriff Roy Boyd

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Sheriffs Roy Boyd and Benny Martinez tell Ben Bergquam about their operations with Task Force Lone Star to fight against cartel activities in Texas. The Biden Regime's Created Border Crisis Has Violated Americans Constitutional Rights.
Steve Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/v1no9pa-fighting-the-cartels-on-american-soil.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9