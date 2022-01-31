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IT'S FAR WORSE THAN WE REALIZED. ANTIBODY DEPENDENCE ENHANCEMENT KICKS IN FROM VAXXINES
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343 views • January 31, 2022
Latest compilation of clips including:-
Alex Berenson
Dr Geert Vanden Bosshe
Del Bigtree
Dr James Lyons-Weller
Robert F Kennedy Jr
Stew Peters
Dr Jane Ruby
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Larry Palevsky
Focusing on Antibody Dependency Enhancement and the record of vaccines in children.
The next part of this series will include the separate section on Cerebral Thrombosis and ADE from Dr Sucharit Bhakdi:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LJVuob5nXTX/
Credits - Healthy Living NYC
Alex Berenson
Dr Geert Vanden Bosshe
Del Bigtree
Dr James Lyons-Weller
Robert F Kennedy Jr
Stew Peters
Dr Jane Ruby
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Larry Palevsky
Focusing on Antibody Dependency Enhancement and the record of vaccines in children.
The next part of this series will include the separate section on Cerebral Thrombosis and ADE from Dr Sucharit Bhakdi:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LJVuob5nXTX/
Credits - Healthy Living NYC
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