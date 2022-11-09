A bit unsteady on her feet, and calling for me often. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8244

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I noticed that Cadbury was walking a little unsteady this morning, and was
anxious as she came to the back door, as if afraid of something. Maybe other
cats harassed her overnight, or she feels more vulnerable. It tugs at my
heartstrings to see her fading.