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Footage of a LNA airstrike on a military college in Tripoli that killed 28 GNA military cadets!!
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39 views • January 06, 2020
#Tripoli: moment the missile (airstrike) on #Hadhba's Military College hit the cadets last night. The #LNA in Libya have bombed the #Mitiga international airport in #Tripoli, which were reported to carrying Turkish drones as a present to the #GNA forces from #Turkey.
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