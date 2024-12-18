Diabetes Liver Brain & Fat Metabolism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Alpha Lipoic Acid. Key, key, key, key. Diabetes is fat metabolism. The liver makes glucose from fat metabolism. Your brain is a lump of fat with signaling molecules in its sensors on the surface of the cell. We've poisoned our brain at every level by every glyphosate, by every heavy metal coming down through the sky, by every GMO. Think about how many shots! Read our newsletter from last week. Now the CDC, all of a sudden, says over 200! Think of how good our immune system is and how good our God really is! if RNase L -AH! - R462Q, Arginine, change to glutamic acid. Arginine, a key energy in your endothelial lining, the vasculature. Your heart can't pump blood if there is no blood vessel.
Judy MIkovits, PhD - 12/08/2024
