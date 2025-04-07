Hearing to Trial in municipal court, color of law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meeting summary
Court hearing discussing the probable cause and jurisdiction in the case of State versus Brennan, resulting in a guilty verdict and sentencing.
1. Jurisdiction and Probable Cause
- Mr. Brennan repeatedly challenged the court's jurisdiction and the determination of probable cause, arguing that there had been no proper pleadings filed to commence any criminal matter.
- He questioned the authority of the prosecutor and the officer to determine probable cause, asserting that it should be determined by a magistrate.
- The court found that probable cause had been established by Officer Copen, who had determined probable cause pursuant to his authority under New Jersey statutes.
2. Motor Vehicle Violations
- Officer Copen testified about the motor vehicle stop on November 9, 2023, where Mr. Brennan was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses including having a fictitious plate, driving with a suspended license, and failing to exhibit a valid insurance card.
- The officer detailed the interaction with Mr. Brennan, who was argumentative and refused to provide identification, leading to the involvement of backup officers.
- The court found Mr. Brennan guilty of the motor vehicle violations based on the officer's credible testimony and the evidence presented.
3. Administrative Hearing and Due Process
- Mr. Brennan argued that the hearing was administrative and that his due process rights were being violated, claiming he had not been properly notified of the trial or the nature of the accusations.
- He requested the dismissal of the case or a continuance, citing conflicts of interest and bias from the judge.
- The court denied the request for dismissal, stating that there was no proper basis for it and proceeded with the trial.
4. Evidence and Witness Testimony
- Officer Copen provided detailed testimony about the motor vehicle stop, the identification process, and the charges against Mr. Brennan.
- The court admitted a certified driver abstract as evidence, despite Mr. Brennan's objections on the grounds of hearsay.
- Mr. Brennan chose not to cross-examine the officer and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, objecting to the entire hearing process.
5. Sentencing and Appeals
- The court sentenced Mr. Brennan to fines, court costs, a six-month consecutive license suspension, and ten days in jail for the motor vehicle violations.
- Mr. Brennan requested a stay of the sentence pending an appeal, which the court granted, allowing him 20 days to file the appeal with the Superior Court of New Jersey.
- The court reviewed jail records and credited Mr. Brennan for one day served, leaving a balance of nine days to be served if the appeal is not perfected within the given period.