Who does Artificial Intelligence say has to pay federal income taxes?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game-changing tool that's transforming how we solve problems, answer questions, and explore any topic under the sun. But what happens when we put AI to the test on something as complex as federal income tax laws and codes?



This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon dives headfirst into the world of AI, having some fun as he challenges ChatGPT it to rethink tax laws. Can he “un-brainwash” AI and show it the truth about the myths surrounding income tax? Tune in to discover how even AI comes to the conclusion that there's no law forcing 99% of people to file and pay income tax. It's going to be a thrilling ride of insights and surprises!



