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CBS Affiliate Fires News Reporter For Refusing To Take Vaccine Despite Religious Exemption
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20 views • November 03, 2021
Former CBS reporter Kim St. Onge joins Owen to break down her journey as she drew a line in the sand against being forced to take the covid jab which eventually led to her firing.
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War Room with Owen
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War Room with Owen
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