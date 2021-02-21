© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Charming' Democrat supporter tells followers to 'go after' pro-Trump senators
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 21, 2021
It seems some Democratic supporters have not heeded their party’s call for unity, after twitter user posted a tweet after Donald Trump was acquitted by calling for everyone to “go after” and harass any Senator who supported the former president.
After Mr Trump was acquitted, user Rob Gill tweeted: “PSA: Everyone MUST go after every senator who voted “Not Guilty”. Go after EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THEIR LIVES. Scream at them at airports, call their homes at 3am, show up at their offices.”
Sky News host Rowan Dean says this shows yet again, most online leftists are not in favour of unity.
“These are charming folks, these Democrat supporters.”
After Mr Trump was acquitted, user Rob Gill tweeted: “PSA: Everyone MUST go after every senator who voted “Not Guilty”. Go after EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THEIR LIVES. Scream at them at airports, call their homes at 3am, show up at their offices.”
Sky News host Rowan Dean says this shows yet again, most online leftists are not in favour of unity.
“These are charming folks, these Democrat supporters.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.