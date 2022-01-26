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Ernst Zundel - My Struggle in Canada - YouTube (360p)
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11 views • January 26, 2022
The Institute For Historical Review Presents Ernst Zundel versus Her Majesty the Queen, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, The League For Human Rights of B'nai Brith Canada, and the Canadian Jewish Congress. The video recounts his experience with the Canadian legal system just for republishing the book - Did Six Million Really Die?
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