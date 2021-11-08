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Blue State Constitutions And More
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30 views • November 08, 2021
Full description of podcast at: https://bit.ly/3lJlW3y
Blue State Constitutions
Blue State Constitutions? Really? Blue States have Constitutions?
I know that it is hard to believe that States like California and New York actually have ‘State Constitutions.’ One would think that they are just extensions of the federal government bureaucracies and the D.C. Swamp. Well, in a Hamiltonian way they have become that consolidated, assimilated region of the Federal Government.
Believe it or not, the State Constitutions of California and New York have a Bill of Rights as their ‘first’ article. This is significant. Not only that, but the number of sections in theses constitutions is telling about what the Citizens of those states can claim.
Californians have the capacity to reform their state on the basis of Article I. New York not so much. I discuss this in the first segment.
Corporatism Corrupts State Constitutions
My focus for this weeks program is only on two of the Blue States, it is clear by all the policies that California and New York have done away with any Article I, their Bill of Rights, Citizen authority from their State Constitutions. The only thing remaining operational in those ‘covenants’ with the people are the processes of government. But that is another discussion for another day.
Blue State Constitutions
Blue State Constitutions? Really? Blue States have Constitutions?
I know that it is hard to believe that States like California and New York actually have ‘State Constitutions.’ One would think that they are just extensions of the federal government bureaucracies and the D.C. Swamp. Well, in a Hamiltonian way they have become that consolidated, assimilated region of the Federal Government.
Believe it or not, the State Constitutions of California and New York have a Bill of Rights as their ‘first’ article. This is significant. Not only that, but the number of sections in theses constitutions is telling about what the Citizens of those states can claim.
Californians have the capacity to reform their state on the basis of Article I. New York not so much. I discuss this in the first segment.
Corporatism Corrupts State Constitutions
My focus for this weeks program is only on two of the Blue States, it is clear by all the policies that California and New York have done away with any Article I, their Bill of Rights, Citizen authority from their State Constitutions. The only thing remaining operational in those ‘covenants’ with the people are the processes of government. But that is another discussion for another day.
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