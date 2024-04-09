Red Pill Nation Hangout #366
1. 6:48 Onlyfans
A) Onlyfans Model claims to have gone ‘Christian’ but hasn’t taken down her account (Fitness Nala)
B) Onlyfans model attempts to frame a man for being a creep EXCEPT that he was gay
2. 52:55 Corporate Section
A) Tyson Foods lays off all their employees hires “immigrants”
B) Planet Fitness runs a block for trans woman in Alaska
C) Kotaku is bought out and gutted
3. 1:32:20 Mainstream Media Intentionally takes Donald Trump's Bloodbath comment out of context
4. 1:48:17 Woman (Isabella M DeLuca) who was involved in the Cakegate scandal at the start of the year arrested on flimsy J6 charges
5. 2:12:24 Pierre Poilievre calls for a non-confidence motion in the house
6. 2:32:56 Candace Owens fired from Daily Wire
7. 2:59:21ISIL attacks Crocus City Hall near Moscow in Terrorist Attack 130 Dead
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.