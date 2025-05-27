© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NDP Regains Official Party Status in Canadian Parliament! | Major Political Update
📢 Breaking News from Ottawa – The New Democratic Party (NDP) has officially regained official party status in the House of Commons! 🇨🇦
After an intense post-election period and questions around their seat count, the NDP has now crossed the critical threshold needed for formal recognition in Parliament. This means increased funding, guaranteed speaking time, and a bigger role in shaping Canadian policy.
What does this mean for Jagmeet Singh’s leadership and the future of progressive politics in Canada? Watch this quick 55-second update to find out.
