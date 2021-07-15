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Polish-Canadian Pastor Warns the American Church: Now Is the Time to Stand!
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40 views • July 15, 2021
Amidst the extreme COVID-19 tyranny in Canada, Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Calgary went viral when on Easter Sunday he drove out the police and health officials from his church, ordering them to, “GET OUT, GESTAPO!” Pawlowski grew up under the horrors of Stalinism in communist Poland. In his adopted Canada, he has been arrested, jailed, and found guilty of contempt of court for violating public health orders. His testimony is encouraging Americans to wake up and stand against government overreach, and if they don’t, they will lose the church to state control.
To watch the full viral video, click here: https://youtu.be/K-CptNNGpag
To hear Artur's side of the story, click here: https://bit.ly/ArtursStory
To watch the full viral video, click here: https://youtu.be/K-CptNNGpag
To hear Artur's side of the story, click here: https://bit.ly/ArtursStory
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