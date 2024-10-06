Biggest NEWS Of OUR GENERATION! (( Jerusalem Is SURROUNDED )) the desolation thereof is nigh. NOW!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/zT2YTo6lA_o
Luk 21:20 AndG1161 whenG3752 ye shall seeG1492 JerusalemG2419 compassedG2944 withG5259 armies,G4760 thenG5119 knowG1097 thatG3754 theG3588 desolationG2050 thereofG846 is nigh.G1448
Luk 21:21 ThenG5119 let themG3588 which are inG1722 JudaeaG2449 fleeG5343 toG1519 theG3588 mountains;G3735 andG2532 let themG3588 which are inG1722 the midstG3319 of itG848 depart out;G1633 andG2532 let notG3361 themG3588 that are inG1722 theG3588 countriesG5561 enterG1525 thereinto.G1519 G846 .....................................................................
Luk 21:26 Men'sG444 hearts failing themG674 forG575 fear,G5401 andG2532 for looking afterG4329 those things which are coming onG1904 theG3588 earth:G3625 forG1063 theG3588 powersG1411 of heavenG3772 shall be shaken.G4531
Luk 21:27 AndG2532 thenG5119 shall they seeG3700 theG3588 SonG5207 of manG444 comingG2064 inG1722 a cloudG3507 withG3326 powerG1411 andG2532 greatG4183 glory.G1391
Luk 21:28 AndG1161 when these thingsG5130 beginG756 to come to pass,G1096 then look up,G352 andG2532 lift upG1869 yourG5216 heads;G2776 forG1360 yourG5216 redemptionG629 draweth nigh.G1448