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How to Get Your Kids to Do Their Chores!
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2 views • September 29, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, welcomes a guest who helps answer listener questions about parenting challenges. Also - why study the brain if you are interested in philosophy and changing the world? Finally, how to overcome loneliness and learn the little art of small talk. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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