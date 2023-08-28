Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1969,1993 Remix Piece of Heart Janis Joplin, Faith Hill
channel image
Loves Greatness
1 Subscribers
131 views
Published 20 hours ago

The most popular cover of Janis Joplin's epic Piece of  my Heart is Faith Hill's version. It was a huge Country music hit back in the 1990s. 


Keywords
1960srockfaith1990scountryhillmashup1969joplinjanis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket