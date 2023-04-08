Charlie "CJ" Jordan -Kim Clement Trump/Sampson Prophecy; Trump Arrest; Prophecy Fulfilled!

What a wonderful time sharing with Charlie "CJ" Jordan - Kim Clement's Anointed Prophetic Bass Player, shares some fun times with Prophet Kim Clement and an amazing fulfillment of four prophecies from 2007. On Jun 17, 2007 Kim gave a prophecy on regarding Sampson, that today we can understand because we can see clearly the fulfillment with the indictment/arrest of President Donald J. Trump. Ultimately the Lord ends the prophecy with We (America) Win! God is not done with America yet! Charlie also shares some words of encouragement! Please Like and share, share, share so this fulfilled Prophecy can reach many! Love in Christ Jesus www.charliejordan.com iTunes: 2020 & Beyond Album Youtube. Charlie "CJ" Jordan Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

