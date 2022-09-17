Create New Account
Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for September 13, 2022
Quo Vadis


Sep 15, 2022 In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for September 13, 2022.


Message from Jesus


 My children and brothers, thank you for being here and for bending your knees under my cross. My children, I touch this blessed hill and this earth, so that there may be many graces. My brothers, I look at you every day and how happy I am, when I see many of you avoiding sin and when you look towards the light. Listen to what my and your Most Holy Mother says, do not fear for the times of pain that await you because when you come here, you can enjoy pure happiness, everything is ready. Now I bless you, in the name of the Father, in My name and in the Holy Spirit. I will be with you throughout the prayer, raise your rosaries and approach the foot of the Cross and I will bless them.


Your dear Jesus


The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.


They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.


The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.


And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI_oLLMyCTU

