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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club ~ Election 2020 fraud, Global Reset, etc (11/25/20)
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9 views • November 26, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss developments in Election 2020, how the election is turning toward a Trump victory due to voter fraud being exposed, how Trump has a duty to restore a republican form of government, plus the Deep State and the Global Reset, and much more.
Controversial counterpropaganda!
Recorded 11/25/20
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government": https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Controversial counterpropaganda!
Recorded 11/25/20
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government": https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
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