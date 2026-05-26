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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Iran War as a Covid 2.0 "plunder scenario."
"This is Covid 2.0"
"We are going to see the same process that we saw in Covid"
"We are watching a global war that is literally shutting... or slowing down the delivery of... fossil fuel supplies."
Source @CHDTV
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