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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Iran War as a Covid 2.0 "plunder scenario."
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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Iran War as a Covid 2.0 "plunder scenario."

"This is Covid 2.0"

"We are going to see the same process that we saw in Covid"

"We are watching a global war that is literally shutting... or slowing down the delivery of... fossil fuel supplies."

Source @CHDTV

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Christ is KING!

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iran warcatherine austin fittsplundercovid 2
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