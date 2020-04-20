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Calendar of God P2
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9 views • April 20, 2020
What is time keeping according to God and the Bible? How are the days, months and years measured according to the Bible? What are the Holy days( feasts of God?) What is God's calendar? This 10 part teaching series will explain how the calendar of God works in this series "Understanding the Calendar of Yahweh"
Part 2: The calendar, The appointed times, what is a day
Part 2: The calendar, The appointed times, what is a day
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