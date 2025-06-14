TWO LAWMAKERS SHOT BY FAKE COPS IN MINNESOTA-False Flag ALERT!!!-(Suspect identified as Walz appointee)

UPDATE #3, 315pm-Vance Boelter, Tim Walz appointee, is identified as the MN shooter.

Burning question...botched false flag to blame MAGA, or Luigi inspired, anarchistic attacks? It is reported he left a manifesto at one of the crime scenes...beginning to smell alot like MKUltra...

Crazy world getting crazier...

UPDATE#2-12:11pm-One of the couples perished, the other couple survived.

Report of 2 shooters appears to already have been changed to 1 shooter (false flag much?)

We'll see how this all shakes out.

Update #1-TWO lawmakers in Mn AND their spouses shot and killed. 2 shooters reported. Faux news already referencing the Sarnov boys in Boston from years ago.

Very little chance there is not psyops rolled up into the attacks and the reporting.

Probably be a good time to stay put for a hot minute. Just like Alex Jones and others predicted, especially for this weekend. Bad actors doing harm to people to blame MAGA's. Head on a swivel.