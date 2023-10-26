Arctic blast on the move! Winter storm continues! Winter weather further South Cold moves East!

Mitch West Weather
Oct 25, 2023
0:00 / Intro
2:38 / Current conditions & Winter alerts
5:06 / Rockies Winter storm update
8:57 / North plains & North Central Winter storm update
12:07 / Central & Southern plains Winter weather threat
20:15 / Central US Arctic air update
23:36 / Eastern US cold coming
27:35 / Great Lakes lake effect snow next week
29:16 / Eastern US storm signal?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIcID_2kZlk&pp=ygUGYXJjdGlj
