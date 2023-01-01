Trending - Hospitals Escalating Covid-Test Agenda

Create New Account
We share about Erin and Lexi's recent trip to the maternity ward. The baby's fine, but the kind of treatment these brave Covid-test-refusers got - NOT SO FINE! This echos how Aaron Hermann was treated when he showed up at the local E.R. looking for the usual standard of emergency care. Things have changed! We just reposted a recent video by ThePatriotNurse, a woman who makes some good points as she talks about the kinds of changes you can expect and offers suggestions about how you might deal with it.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HospitalsEscalateAgenda.mp4


The Patriot Nurse - "You BETTER Know This: The New Healthcare Nightmare"

Our re-post: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6WTofquk6K7/

The original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rdbfY9795U


Aaron's trip to the E.R. proves very informative

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ickstcqdR7W9/


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

