FRANCIS SCHAEFFER and C. EVERETT COOP - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE HUMAN RACE?

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This crucial series is narrated by the late Dr. Francis Schaeffer and former Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop. Today, choices are being made that undermine human rights at their most basic level. Practices once considered unthinkable are now acceptable - abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.
The destruction of human life, young and old, is being sanctioned on an ever-increasing scale by the medical profession, by the courts, by parents and by silent Christians.
The five episodes in this series examine the sanctity of life as a social, moral and spiritual issue which the Christian must not ignore.
Part 1: Abortion of the Human Race looks at issues in modern society that are leading to the erosion of the sanctity of human life, in particular abortion which is the keystone.