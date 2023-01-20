POWER BANK EXPLODES ON AIRBUS A320 PLANE, flight from Taipei to Singapore.
A power bank burst into flames on a Scoot TR993 flight from Taipei to Singapore as the plane was about to take off. Two travelers sustained ‘minor burns to their fingers,’ and the aircraft returned to the gates after the fire had been put out. Dangerous things those power banks are, huh?
POWER BANK EXPLODES IN MAN’S POCKET DURING AIRPORT CHECK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N1pXD1P21oaq/
https://www.brighteon.com/b930a03f-1e28-46d1-96aa-8969bc123f6e
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYPZUU2JotG1/
