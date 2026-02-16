BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tate x Clavicular Cringe Fest: "Gag Me" + Epstein Files Explode
Maverick News
Maverick News
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 1 day ago

Another wild week in the clown world: Andrew Tate rolling up on Clavicular (Braden Peters, the looksmaxxing phenom) for NYC gym mogs, pep talks, and "frame check" sessions that have the internet in hysterics. From Tate warning the kid about fame's dark side to that Miami penthouse chaos with Nick Fuentes, Sneako, and the infamous "Heil Hitler" Kanye track that got clubs banning Clav and issuing apologies—it's peak soap opera degeneracy. The whole saga? Straight gag me with a spoon levels of cringe . We break down how these "alpha" influencers keep fueling drama for views while the mainstream media clutches pearls but ignores real issues.We also expose the total collapse of journalism standards: biased hit pieces, selective outrage, clickbait headlines, and zero accountability—especially when covering manosphere figures vs. actual power scandals.And the big one: DOJ's January 30, 2026 Epstein files mega-drop—3.5+ million pages, 2,000+ videos, 180,000+ images, big names redacted or not, resignations flying, and fresh questions about who really got protected. Real transparency or controlled release? We dig in.Raw takes, zero filters. Smash like/subscribe/bell for the unhinged truth drops!


https://www.freedomreporters.com


#tate, #clavicular,

Keywords
politicstateclavicular
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy