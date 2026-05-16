THE INVADERS

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Unless they receive periodic treatments in what Vincent calls "regeneration chambers", which consume a great deal of electrical power, they revert to their alien form. One scene in the series showed an alien beginning to revert, filmed in soft focus and with pulsating red light. Roy Thinnes stars as David Vincent, who after stumbling across evidence of an alien invasion—the aliens disguising themselves as humans and gradually infiltrating human institutions.