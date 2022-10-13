The Truth about Q & the QAnon Movement. Plus, The Untold FBI Heist

Grant Stinchfield Podcast: The main stream media tells one story about Q and the QAnon movement, but there is another side to the story. We uncover what is real and what's not. You will hear from one of the foremost experts on QAnon. A man who is labeled by The Washington Post as one of the top 77 purveyors of "Mis-information" in America (Praying Medic). In his first high profile interview ever, hear his stunning admission about who he believes is behind the rise of the alleged "Deep State Insider" dubbed Q.

The Q controversy gets unwrapped. Plus, the FBI is being exposed once again. This time for what lawyers call, "the greatest heist ever committed against Americans." And they insist it was carried out by the FBI."